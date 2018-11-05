Analysts Anticipate Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Million

Analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will post $5.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.99 million and the lowest is $5.64 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $4.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year sales of $21.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.24 million to $21.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.21 million, with estimates ranging from $25.46 million to $26.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of SDPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 301,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,849. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

