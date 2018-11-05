Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

WNS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 8,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 1,007.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of WNS by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

