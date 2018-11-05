Analysts Expect Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otter Tail’s earnings. Otter Tail posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otter Tail will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otter Tail.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $44.93 on Monday. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 135,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $2,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,716 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

