Analysts Expect Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

