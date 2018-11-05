Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.75. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $52.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $639,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.6% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 74,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

