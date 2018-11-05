Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) to Post $0.24 EPS

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $84,608.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,028 shares in the company, valued at $320,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,557 shares of company stock worth $299,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.67. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

