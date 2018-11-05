Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

10/22/2018 – First Financial Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

10/19/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

9/20/2018 – First Financial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FFBC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 24,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. First Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $31,466 in the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,547,000 after buying an additional 3,064,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,754,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,373,000 after buying an additional 2,511,250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,055,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,311,000 after buying an additional 1,304,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,353,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,120,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

