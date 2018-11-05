Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)

Shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Westell Technologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Westell Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTL. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westell Technologies by 95.9% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westell Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westell Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westell Technologies by 36.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.33. Westell Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.60.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Westell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Westell Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

