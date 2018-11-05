Analysts Set Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Target Price at $6.25

Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Conifer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Conifer has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 313,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,564.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 5.37% of Conifer worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

