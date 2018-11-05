Analysts Set EI Group PLC (EIG) PT at $188.33

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.55).

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company.

Shares of EIG stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,663,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. EI Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

