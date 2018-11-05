Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) PT at $87.95

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.59.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

