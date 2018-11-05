Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Target Price at $147.14

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 68.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,220. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.