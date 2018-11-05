Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) PT at $98.08

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,351. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

