Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) & Sandston (SDON)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Sandston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Sandston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -1.17% -6.57% -2.74% Sandston N/A N/A -4,444.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Sandston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Sandston.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Sandston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $164.03 million 1.75 $23.47 million N/A N/A Sandston N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sandston.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandston has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Sandston on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

