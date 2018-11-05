Analyzing Endava (DAVA) and The Competition

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Endava to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endava and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 240 964 1620 71 2.53

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.37% -33.83% 1.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 34.30 Endava Competitors $2.09 billion $180.17 million 4.62

Endava’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endava rivals beat Endava on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

