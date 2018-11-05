Analyzing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) and BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $20.09 billion 1.18 $1.45 billion $2.21 17.45 BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 130.50 -$9.44 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.71% 10.87% 5.07% BioRestorative Therapies -9,030.91% N/A -712.11%

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 4 6 0 2.60 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioRestorative Therapies does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats BioRestorative Therapies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis. Fresenius Medical Care was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. In addition, the company provides curved needle device, a needle system with a curved inner cannula that allows access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. Further, it offers skin care products under the Stem Pearls brand name. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

