Analyzing Nutra Pharma (NPHC) and Mediwound (MDWD)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutra Pharma and Mediwound, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Mediwound 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mediwound has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.73%. Given Mediwound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 6.12, meaning that its share price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediwound has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Mediwound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -4,940.00% N/A -1,875.70% Mediwound -783.30% -210.90% -33.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Mediwound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 8.33 -$4.02 million N/A N/A Mediwound $2.50 million 63.30 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -9.44

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mediwound.

Summary

Mediwound beats Nutra Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

