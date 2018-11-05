Analyzing Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Safeguard Scientifics and Firsthand Technology Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safeguard Scientifics currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 134.99%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safeguard Scientifics is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$88.57 million ($4.34) -1.94 Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.57 million 61.00 $26.17 million N/A N/A

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -24.26% -10.61% Firsthand Technology Value Fund 2,030.85% -4.41% -4.27%

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund beats Safeguard Scientifics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded ventures capital fund invests in companies located in the US. The fund target companies operating in the fields of game changing technology and cleantech services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for early, growth and later stage capital requirements with an investment size ranges between $1 and $10 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.