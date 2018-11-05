AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,103,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 161,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,514. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $773.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

