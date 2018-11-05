Antero Resources (AR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.77.

NYSE AR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

