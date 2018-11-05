Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Anthem worth $133,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anthem by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $268.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $936,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.06.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

