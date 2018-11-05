Apache’s (APA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apache has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,425.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $152,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 575.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.