Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $88.14 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

