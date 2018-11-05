Aperio Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock worth $1,927,174. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

