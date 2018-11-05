Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,941,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 142,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 252,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 252,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,062.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 207,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,955.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 122,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,878,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $124.28 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.93, for a total value of $1,539,483.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,614,155.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,680 shares of company stock worth $19,083,449 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

