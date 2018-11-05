AppFolio (APPF) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.93 and a beta of 1.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 406.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.