Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,212,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,359,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,019.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

