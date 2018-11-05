Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

