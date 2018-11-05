Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,215,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

