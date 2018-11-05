Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APTO opened at $2.43 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

