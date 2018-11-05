Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARNA opened at $38.27 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.89.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,044,470.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

