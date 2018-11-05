argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.60. argenx has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,844,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

