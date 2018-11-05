Argus Trims Electronic Arts (EA) Target Price to $134.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a $146.56 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,781. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,500 shares of company stock worth $11,628,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,878 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,479 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.