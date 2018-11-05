Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 14,630 Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944,084 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,498,000 after buying an additional 1,353,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,841,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 1,039,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 1,018,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

