Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.