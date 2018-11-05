Arizona State Retirement System Buys 908 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,172,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 247,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 49.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.53 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

