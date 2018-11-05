Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

