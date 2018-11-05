Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Armstrong World Industries worth $36,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 30,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $7,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,990 shares of company stock valued at $115,566,762 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

