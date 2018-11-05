ArQule, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ArQule in a report issued on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.63. ArQule has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 9.60.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ArQule by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ArQule by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,259 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

