Arsanis (ASNS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASNS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arsanis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arsanis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Arsanis to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of Arsanis stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arsanis has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $28.69.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arsanis will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 27.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

