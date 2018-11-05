Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,249.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,259 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

