Ascential (ASCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Ascential to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Ascential to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 467.78 ($6.11).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 403.80 ($5.28) on Thursday. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.