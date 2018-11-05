Ascential (ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Shore Capital raised Ascential to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 467.78 ($6.11).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 405.40 ($5.30) on Thursday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

