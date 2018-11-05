Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000.

XBI opened at $83.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

