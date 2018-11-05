Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 648,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 320,056 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 89,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

FISV opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

