Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 196,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,087,000 after purchasing an additional 194,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162,016 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 657,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,330,000 after purchasing an additional 153,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $137.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.