Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.46 Million in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,500 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,845 shares of company stock valued at $114,655 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

