Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.88 Million in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $255,147.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $153,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,233 shares of company stock worth $2,518,217. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.