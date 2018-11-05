Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Axis Capital worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.52%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

