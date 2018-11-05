Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. Assurant has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $1,547,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $121,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $228,135,608. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.